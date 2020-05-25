Asian Markets Mixed at Start of Shortened Trading Week

Accessibility links

Asian markets are in mixed territory Monday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closed 1.7% higher on news that the government was set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency on Tokyo, while the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 0.15% lower as the financial hub was rocked by new protests over China’s proposed national security law critics say will bring an end to the city’s semi-autonomous status.

Shanghai’s index closed slightly (0.15%) higher, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX is up over 2%. Seoul’s KOSPI is up 1.2%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index finished the trading day 0.5% higher.

In oil trading, U.S. crude oil is $33.60 per barrel, up 1%, while the international standard, Brent crude, is $35.27 per barrel, up 0.4%.

All three U.S. stock exchanges will be closed in observance of Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.

